Lois A. Ford 1934 - 2020
ILION - Lois A. Ford, 85, of Ilion, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer.
She was born on May 29, 1934, in Ilion, the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Schell) Kennell. She was a graduate of Ilion schools and on June 19, 1954, she was united in marriage to Stan Ford and they have shared a loving bond for their 65 years together.
Lois was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She was a member of Annunciation Church and always maintained a strong faith in Christ and was devoted to her church. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She always followed her grandchildren through many years of sports and enjoyed every minute of that time with family.
Lois is survived by her loving husband, Stan; four daughters, Lesley and her husband, Lance Burger, Kathy and her husband, Larry Smith, Andrea and her husband, Glenn Seaton and Julie and her husband, Dave Stone; a son, Jeff and his wife, Rose; ten grandchildren, Lance and Jordan Burger, Megan Robinson, Lars and Gabrielle Smith, Cassey and Emily Seaton, Ben, Camryn and Nolan Stone; five great-grandchildren, Katilyn Burger, Jax, Knox, Hunter and Harper Robinson; a sister, Jean and her husband, Gary Greig; and a brother, Alan Kennell and his wife, Mayme. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Kennell.
Funeral services for Lois will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Deacon James Bower will officiate. Interment will be in the spring in Cedarville Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Lois's family would like to thank the staff at Valley Health, especially Melissa and Nick, for all the love and care they gave to their mom during her time there.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020