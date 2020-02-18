|
Lois Ripley 1932 - 2020
ST. JOHNSVILLE - Lois Ripley, age 88, peacefully joined her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Linda Folts and Kathy Fuller; and her mother and father, on February 11, 2020, at 6:06 a.m. Lois resided at the St. Johnsville Nursing Home for over six years and we thank them for their love and care.
Lois was born on July 12, 1932 in the town of Palentine, NY. Lois was the daughter of Howard Carpenter and Carrie Alminey (née Gray) Carpenter.
She married her first husband in August of 1949 and had four children, Donald David Hart, Sr., Linda Carol (née Hart) Folts, David Donald Hart and Kathy Mae (née Hart) Fuller. Lois then met and married a fellow Jehovah's Witness, Kenneth Ripley on July 3, 1971 in her oldest son's home. Lois was married to Kenneth for 20 years before he passed.
Lois worked for Salada Tea, Allegro and Daniel Green from where she retired in 1987.
Lois was a Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years and was a member of the Dolgeville Congregation. Lois was a very active member of the congregation; private studies, door-to-door work, participated in talks in the congregation during assemblies and ministeries and assisted with building congregations. She was very well respected and loved by all. Her witnessing was her life's drive and passion as well as her family. Lois loved teaching from witnessing, baking, cooking to knitting and crocheting. Many family and friends have items today from the fruits of her labor.
Lois was a beloved grandmother of many, Angela Frederick, Donald Hart, Jr., Michael Hart, Jolene Lambert, Jason Hart, Melissa Folts, CandyLynn Fuller, David Hart, Jr., Tim Hart and John David Hart. Lois was pleased to be a great-grandma to, Gerricka Faye, Braylynn Faye, Meggin Whiteman, HM2 E5 Brok-Aaron Frederick, Katy Lynn Fuller, Trayton Fuller, Jesse Talbot, Izzy Lambert, Matt Lambert, Ryleigh Hart, Ashlynn Hart, Wyatt Hart, Hayley Hart, Aiden Hart and Ethan Hart. Lois was also a great-great-grandmother to six extraordinary little ones, Addison, Julianna, Kinley, John-Carson, Serenity and Logan.
The Service for Lois will take place at the Dolgeville Jehovah's Witness Congregation on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
We ask that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the hall or to your local animal shelter as Lois loved cats, dogs and had many in her life time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY 13320.
To send online condolences visit ww.ottmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020