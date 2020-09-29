1/
Loren Earl "Lanny" Sweeney
Loren "Lanny" Earl Sweeney 1934 - 2020
ILION - Loren "Lanny" Earl Sweeney, 85, of Ilion, passed away with loved-ones by his side September 25, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing of Mohawk Valley.
Loren was born in Ilion on December 5, 1934, the youngest son of the late John J. and Ann (King) Sweeney. On November 24, 1956, Loren married Carolyn Talbot. Loren then joined the United States Army and the young couple moved to Texas, where Loren was stationed from 1957-59. Loren worked for a time driving truck and at a local mechanic shop, before taking a job at Remington Arms in 1965. He retired from "The Arms" in 1996.
A mechanic at heart, Loren spent many long hours in his home workshop, fixing cars and small engines, tinkering with tools and machinery. A skilled and self-taught wood worker, Loren also enjoyed working in his home woodshop, building furniture for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The ultimate do-it-yourselfer, Loren mastered every skill he turned his hand to. Loren was a man of integrity, known for his dry humor and quick wit.
Loren is survived by his three children; Cynthia and husband Daniel Arsenault, of Ilion, James Sweeney, of Oneida, and Jennifer Sweeney, of Little Falls; his grandchildren, Amy and husband Luke Condon, of Ilion, and Jessica Arsenault Rivenburg, of Ilion; his great-grandchildren, Dax, Ivy, Chase, Keira and E. Wesley; a brother-in-law, Fred and wife Sue Talbot; a sister-in-law, Alice Talbot; and many nieces and nephews, including John "Jack" Sweeney, to whom Loren was especially close.
He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn in 2009; and his brothers and sisters, Bernice Wright, John Sweeney, Lucille Mathews, Kathleen Denison-Gage, Robert Sweeney and Marie Hameister.
Loren's family wishes to sincerely thank the entire staff of The Grand at Mohawk Valley. From administration and nursing to housekeeping and maintenance, to the kitchen staff and reception, everyone treated Loren and his family with true kindness and friendly attention.
In keeping with Loren's wishes, there will be no public calling hours nor funeral. Arrangements are being handled by the Applegate-Day and Enea Family Funeral Home.
The family asks any who wish to consider a memorial donation to the Herkimer County Humane Society in Loren's name.

Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
