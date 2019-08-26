|
Lucille "Lucy" Sitterly 1936 - 2019
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
MOHAWK - Lucille A. "Lucy" (Edick) Sitterly, age 83, a life long resident of Mohawk, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital.
She was born at Memorial Hospital, in Herkimer, NY, on February 16, 1936. Lucy, as she was lovingly known by her family and friends, was the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Irene S. (Kanzog) Edick. She was a graduate of Mohawk Central School, Class of 1954, after which she attended and graduated from Central City Business Institute, in Syracuse, NY. On December 27, 1955, Lucille was married to Robert "Bob" Sitterly, in the Mohawk Reformed Church, where they both have been members for many years. The couple shared in a 63 year union filled with love, faith and a strong devotion for each other and their family. In fact, one of her main loves in life was her family and the other was cooking. Over the years, the two made for some large gatherings around the dining room table.
Lucy enjoyed cooking so much that her career of choice for over 20 years was keeping the children at Fisher Elementary School cafeteria fed and happy. She retired as head cook in 1996 and as though this hadn't been enough, on Sunday mornings after church, she didn't seem to be able to stay out of the kitchen during coffee and fellowship hour. Her biggest joy with cooking in church, was the over 50 funeral receptions she helped coordinate with the church ladies over the years.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; three children: her daughter, Debra Hagadorn, of Mohawk, NY, her two sons, Daniel and his wife, Misa, of Woodbridge, VA and Randy and his wife, Patty, of Watertown, NY; four grandchildren, Adam Sitterly and his wife, Tiffany, of Cambridge, MA, Philip Hall and his wife, Melissa, of Mohawk, NY, Alana Sitterly, of Washington, DC and Kayla Sitterly Gardner and her husband, Chris, of Calcium, NY; five great-grandchildren, Colin, Cameron and Ruby Hall, of Mohawk, NY, Leo Gardner, of Calcium, NY and Elizabeth Sitterly, of Cambridge, MA; her brother, Floyd Edick, of AZ; her sister, Lois Edick, of Herkimer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Other than both parents, Lucille was also predeceased by her precious great-granddaughter, Bryn Gardner; and her son-in-law, Herb Hagadorn.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. Funeral services will be held following calling hours, at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home, with Rev. Brian Engel, officiating.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Lucille "Lucy", or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 S. Otsego St., Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
The Sitterly family has entrusted Lucille's service arrangements and supervision to her long time friend and Funeral Director, Don Applegate.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019