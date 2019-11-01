|
Ludamilla "Lud" Swietlikowski 1927 - 2019
HERKIMER - Mrs. Ludamilla "Lud" Swietlikowski, age 92, a lifelong Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 31, 2019, at the Foltsbrook Center in Herkimer.
Born on August 10, 1927, Ludamilla was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Melnak) Krutz. She was raised and educated in Herkimer, graduating from Herkimer High School.
On February 1, 1946, Lud was married to Mr. Leo J. Swietlikowski, in the St. Francis Rectory, Herkimer and the two shared in an enduring relationship filled with love and dedication for over 59 years, until Leo's passing on January 16, 2006.
Over the years, Lud held employment with Daffey Discount as well as at Montgomery Ward where she worked as a sales clerk. She's been a longtime parishioner of Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church in Herkimer.
In caring for her family, Lud provided constant support and thoughtful guidance to her loved ones. She enjoyed the company of family and friends and the security of her home. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren, who will always cherish fond memories of the pleasant and enjoyable occasions they shared with her. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and tending to her home.
Lud will forever be remembered by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her son, Joe Swietlikowski and his fiancée, Elida "Ellie" Rodriguez, of Herkimer; her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Donald Mills, of Ballston Lake, NY; her grandchildren, Lee and Adrianne Swietlikowski, Jamie Swietlikowski, Samantha and Ben Strauss, Kristin and Walter Pytell and Erin and Shaun Collings; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dolores Swietlikowski, who was like a sister to Lud; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Lud was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Veronicz Krutz, Edward and Lydia Krutz and Leo and Mary Krutz; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Olga and Jerry Sullivan and Anna and James Thomas; her in-laws, Frances and Theodore Bugaj, Eleanor and Steve Yavornitzki and Donald "Dizzy" Swietlikowski; nephews, Donnie Swietlikowski and Jerry Sullivan; and nieces, Diane (Krutz) Cabala and Mary Ann Patterson.
A special thank you is extended to the nursing staff and caregivers of the Foltsbrook Center in Herkimer for the loving and compassionate care they have provided Lud with throughout her stay there.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Monday evening, November 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at the original Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Ludamilla's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the funeral home and at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis de Sales Church in Herkimer, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Mark Cunningham. Procession will follow to Calvary Cemetery where Lud's earthly remains will be laid to rest beside her husband, Leo.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to Catholic Charities of Herkimer County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Swietlikowski family has entrusted Lud's final arrangements to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019