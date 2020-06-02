Ludmilla G. "Millie" Stefka 1922 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Ludmilla G. Stefka, ("Millie"), aged 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, in the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford, NY.
She was born on Thursday, April 27, 1922, in Little Falls, NY, daughter of the late John and Zuzanna Uriak-Gasper. A lifelong Little Falls resident, she was a graduate of Little Falls High School. On Sunday, January 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Edward T. Stefka in Little Falls. They shared a loving and devoted union of 32 years until his passing on Sunday, January 7, 1979. As a young woman, she was employed at her parents' family owned and operated market, The Gasper Store, on the south side of Little Falls. At the store, she took great care and pride, taking care of her customers and still talked about it up until her death. She was very proud of her Slovak heritage and spoke fluent Slovak, for many decades, to both her parents and sister. In the early circa 1950's, she went to work at the Salada Tea Company. After 30 plus years of dedicated service to the company, she retired in the early 1980's, holding a Line Managerial position. Mrs. Stefka had a strong faith in God and belonged to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Little Falls. In order of earlier to later in life, she was a proud member of Sokol, Little Falls Christian Women and Civil War Group. Holding various positions in each, including Treasurer. She greatly enjoyed traveling around the country, during retirement, first in a motor home then eventually settling winters in South Padre Island. She enjoyed working outside and visiting with the many friends from all over the country, in the warm Southern sun. She made very special life-long friendships wherever she traveled. Millie will always be remembered for her love for others, a beautiful smile that would light up a room and her unforgettable contagious laughter. She will be truly missed.
Surviving are her three grandchildren, Brian Stefka and his wife, Jennifer, of New Hartford, Christopher Stefka, of Herkimer and Michelle Stefka-Mouchantaf and her husband, Fares, of Essex, MA; and four great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Fares, Lydia and Gabriel. Beside her parents, husband and sister, Anna Gasper, in 1989, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Thomas E. Stefka, on March 13, 2013.
Funeral and committal service for Mrs. Stefka was private and at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the American Heart Association, 125 Business Park Drive, Suite 106, Utica, NY 13502.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.