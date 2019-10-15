|
|
Lynda Lee Holliday 1941 - 2019
PICKENS, SC - Lynda Lee Holliday, age 77, of Pickens, South Carolina, born October 31, 1941, went to be with her Lord on October 14, 2019.
Born in Little Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Homer M. Crowell and Laura M. Avery and wife of the late James H. Holliday.
She leaves behind a son, Kevin Holliday (Lissa), of Westminster, SC; and a daughter, Kimberly Holliday, of Six Mile, SC. Lynda's extended family includes a grandchild that she partially raised, Kevin Holliday, II (Lakyn); loving grandchildren; and adorable and precious great-grands.
Lynda was predeceased by a grandson, Seth Holliday; and son-in-law, Richard T. Block.
Lynda worked, mainly, as a homemaker and with the Pickens County Schools as a Library Clerk. She attended Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central, SC.
Lynda was very fun loving and out-going. She loved her crafting, which included ceramics, cross stitch, jewelry making and also playing solitare and working on her genealogy.
A Service will be held at the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 with a visitation before the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cannon Memorial Baptist Church, 120 Pepper St., Central, SC 29630.
Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Holliday family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019