|
|
Lynn D. Reynolds 1949 - 2020
NORTH FT. MYERS, FL - Lynn D. Reynolds, 70, of N. Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Ilion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Lynn was born March 1, 1949, to the late Robert and Leola (Lester) Reynolds.
Lynn was a graduate of Ilion High School, Class of 1967. He was a veteran of the US Army. Lynn was a long haul truck driver for many years. He was an avid fan of Syracuse basketball.
He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Bonnie, for 35 years; a loving father to Roxanne (Jordan) Beck and Alex Reynolds; and proud grandfather of Mackenzie Beck. He was the brother of Betty (Terrance) Brewer, Nan Grindle and James (Laura) Reynolds. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020