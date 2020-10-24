Madeline DeMars 1920 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mrs. Madeline DeMars, age 99, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020, with the love and support of her family by her side.
She was born November 26, 1920, to John and Jenny Cumm, of Herkimer. She was a graduate of Herkimer High school and a WWII Army Veteran. In 1942, at the age of 21, Madeline was the 4th woman in Herkimer County selected to the United States Women's Army Auxiliary Corps.
On May 6, 1944, she married Leo "Bucky" DeMars, at the St. Francis de sales Church, in Herkimer and they were together for 44 years, until his passing on December 5, 1988.
Her employment through the years included the National Automotive Fibers Company, Little Falls and she was a local dress fastener as well as a local seamstress.
Madeline was a sports enthusiast with a love of Golf (Tiger Woods), the NFL and the Little League World Series, which she attended at the age of 91. With her brother, she started and coached the First all-girls travel-baseball team, "Little Giants." She participated in bowling leagues and played cards at the Knights of Columbus and the East Herkimer fire station and Monday night pinochle at the kitchen table. She enjoyed knitting, crochet and sewing everything from dresses, wedding dresses and Halloween costumes. Her countless hours on the porch with family and friends and avid Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy fan, are times we will always remember.
She is survived by her beloved family: her children, Carol Cole, Jake DeMars (Helen) and Sharon Scialdone; her grandchildren, Deborah Mowers (Dan), Dave Cole (Sarah), Jennifer Mower (Jeff), Gina Massaro (Jamie), Kelly DeMars (Victor Hernandez), Jesse DeMars and Jodi Bard (Alan); her great-grandchildren, Jamie Mowers, Brandon Scialdone (Kiana), Derek Mowers, Megan Massaro, Mikie Massaro, Mallory Mower, Julian Hernadndez, Jake DeMars, Madeline Bard, Eva Hernandez, Jonah Bard, Evan Bard and Marcelo Hernandes; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Bucky; five brothers, Henry, John, Raymond, Maurice and Leonard; sister, Bernice; and great-grandson, Jameson DeMars.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rome VA P.T. Department. Envelopes are available at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort).
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m., at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort), followed by a funeral prayer service offered by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman. Interment will take place with military honors the following day, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, in Herkimer. If you plan to attend the calling hours or funeral prayer service, a face mask will be required. Thank you.
