Maggie Rodriguez 1977 - 2020
HERKIMER - Maggie Rodriguez, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in the Bronx, on May 1, 1977, the daughter Margie Morales-Medina and she attended schools there.
Maggie was at one time employed as a Clerk with SAS in Herkimer.
Maggie is survived by her mother and father, Margie Morales and Carlos Medina, of the Bronx; two sons, Joseph Ziegler-Rodriguez and Anthony Jenkins-Rodriguez, both of Herkimer; one daughter, Neena Jenkins-Rodriguez, of Herkimer; her maternal grandmother, Carmen Morales, of the Bronx; one brother, Carlos Medina, of Utica; one sister, Mimi Medina, of the Bronx; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Maggie's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
