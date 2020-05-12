Marc A. Jacquays 1975 - 2020
HERKIMER - Marc Allen Jacquays, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020 in his home.
He was born on September 30, 1975, in Herkimer, son of the late Angelo N. and Shirley Bubb Jacquays. A lifelong area resident he was raised and educated in Herkimer. On December 31, 1999, he was united in marriage to the former Laura Flansburg in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Herkimer.
Marc first worked for the Union Fork and Hoe Company, Frankfort, then Kelly's Contractors, Little Falls, Precision Polish, Frankfort and currently was employed as a Civil Tech for Empire Telecom, Syracuse.
Marc was a member of the Herkimer American Legion Post # 38. Marc had a special love for the outdoors; in his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing. To those who knew Marc, never forget a down to earth, hard-working, compassionate man who would give you the shirt off his back. His happiest times were spent with his family and friends. Marc will be sadly missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; daughter, Sophia A. Jacquays, of Newport; son, Richard A. Mergenthaler; grandson, Matthew "CJ" Mergenthaler, of Herkimer; son, Daniel A. Jacquays and daughter, Victoria A. Jacquays, both of Walton; four brothers, James J. Jacquays and his wife, Debby, William Jacquays and his wife, Colleen, Michael Jacquays and his significant other, Suzie Tolman and Donald Jacquays; three sisters, Kirsten M. Entwistle and her significant other, Joe Talcot, Deborah M. Johnson and her significant other, James J. Donohoe and Linda M. Jacquays and friend, Mario; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral service and interment were private with Pastor H. Ed Reed officiating.
For those who wish, expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were made with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from May 12 to May 13, 2020.