|
|
Margaret Zaleski Skandera 1924 - 2020
HERKIMER - Margaret (Marge) Zaleski Skandera, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
She was born on October 21, 1924, in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Andrew J. and Agnes Bofia Zelinsky. Marge was raised and educated in Bridgeport. On May 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Albin Zaleski in Bridgeport. For many years, they made their home in Jordanville and shared a loving union of 39 years until his passing on February 13, 1986.
Mrs. Zaleski worked in the cafeteria at the Owen D. Young Central School, VanHornesville. She held the position of Cafeteria Manager, retiring in 1987.
Marge had a strong faith in God and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker RC Church, Richfield Springs, where she taught religious education for many years. Throughout her life, she was known as a caregiver for the support she gave to her neighbors, friends and family.
On December 11, 1993, she married Thomas Skandera in Richfield Springs. They moved to Herkimer that year. Mr. Skandera preceded her in death on March 17, 2017.
To all who knew Marge, they will always remember what a kind, caring and generous person she was. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her many friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving her are two sons and their wives, Albin Zaleski and wife, Luann, of Rome and Alexander Zaleski and wife, Vicky, of Shelton, CT; three daughters and their husbands, Barbara Mlekoday and husband, Joseph, of Herkimer, Agnes Zaleski and husband, Nelson Crouss of Springfield Center and Maryann Dubai and husband, Matthew, of Suffolk, VA; two brothers, Edward and Vincent Zelinsky, both of Milford, CT; two sisters, Irene Cullen, of Stratford, CT and Frances Saresky, of Shelton, CT; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Beside her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a daughter, Theresa McCarthy; a brother, Joseph Zelinsky; and three sisters, Helen Marseglia, Mae Liscinsky and Agnes Doyle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis deSales RC Church, Herkimer, at a later time to be announced.
At this time, please feel free to share online condolences with the family at www.fennerfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Food for the Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020