Margery Helen Steiger Anderson 1926 - 2020
HERKIMER - Margery Helen Steiger Anderson, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020, in the Presbyterian Home for Central New York. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
Margery was born on May 14, 1926, in Hollis, Queens, NY, daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Weigel Steiger. She was a graduate of Jamaica Vocational High School. She graduated from Oswego State Teachers College and later earned Master's Degree credits in art education. On December 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to George Douglas Anderson in Hollis, Queens. They shared a loving and devoted marriage of sixty years until his passing on July 27, 2008. For 35 years, she worked as an Art Teacher for Ilion Central School, retiring in 1983.
Marge had a strong belief in God, headed and served on numerous committees through her membership in the Herkimer Reformed Church and had a strong sense of community. A member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association, she was involved with the Herkimer Garden Club, the Herkimer County Historical Society and served many years on the Board of Directors of the Mohawk Homestead. In 1988, the Herkimer County Office for the Aging named her Senior Citizen of the Year.
Marge loved to travel the United States and abroad and did so extensively from the age of sixteen until well after retirement. A skilled watercolor painter, she studied with various artists over the years and made many trips to Monhegan Island, ME, to paint with Guy Corriero. Many of her paintings were featured in various exhibitions and local art shows. Her former students remember her affectionately as the "Squiggle Lady." Anyone who knew her will never forget the kind, caring, helpful woman with a ready smile. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving her are two sons, Peter D. Anderson, with his wife, Kathleen, of Dewey, AZ and Christopher T. Anderson, with his wife, Susan Goodier, of Marcy, NY; and two granddaughters, Megan, with her husband, Nate Johnson, of Gilbert, AZ and Tamra Amendolare, of Ilion, NY. She also leaves four beloved great- grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, Tyler and Bria; cousins Janice Cramer, of Martha's Vineyard, MA and George Spira, of Jamestown, NY; a dear friend, Alice Leskovec, of Little Falls; many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Winifred Behrens, of Old Chatham, NY and another dear friend, Barbara (Bobbie) Keedle Horne, formerly of Herkimer, predeceased her.
A Funeral Service for Margery Anderson will be held at the Herkimer Reformed Church at a date and time to be announced. At this time please feel free to share an online condolence to the family at www.fennerfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Herkimer Reformed Church, 102 Church Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020