Margot Leshinski 1932 - 2020
MIDDLEVILLE - Margot Leshinski, 87, of State Route 29, died on August 16, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital.
Mrs. Leshinski was born on December 7, 1932, in Dolgeville, a daughter of late Joseph and Bertha (Horhammer) Wagner. She received her early education in Dolgeville schools and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1952. Prior to her marriage, she worked as a secretary for an insurance agency in Frankfort. On October 1, 1955, Margot was united in marriage with Andrew Leshinski at St. Mary's Church, formerly of Middleville. The couple first operated a dairy farm in Schuyler and purchased their farm in the Town of Fairfield in 1966. Andrew preceded her in death on June 29, 2002.
Margot was of the Catholic faith and a member of the former Middleville Memorial Post VFW Auxiliary. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed puzzles, reading and family gatherings, especially Christmas.
Survivors include her six children, David (Doranne) Leshinski, of Middleville, Diane Leshinski, of Syracuse, Captain Deborah Leshinski, currently deployed with the US Navy, Dawn (John) DeVore, of Pinckney, MI, Donna (John) Kratzenberg, of Middleville and Dale Leshinski, also of Middleville; two sisters, Rita Biasi, of Steubenville, OH and Magdalene "Sue" Grau, of Herkimer; four grandchildren, Kathy (Tom) Brindisi and Lynn (Bill) King, all of Newport, Samantha (Andrew) Madderom, of Utica and Hannah Leshinski (fiancé, Will Robinson), of Cooperstown; six great-grandchildren, Kelcey, David, Tommy, Jackson, Lincoln and Saylor; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Leshinski.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service to be held at St. John's Cemetery, Newport, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Deacon James Bower of St. John's Church, Newport, will officiate. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions.
The Leshinski family extends sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Little Falls Hospital. Margot's children are also grateful to Doranne Leshinski for her years of dedicated care.
Memorials may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
