Marguerite "Maggie" Schorer
1930 - 2020
Longtime Ilion Resident
ILION – Marguerite "Maggie" I. Schorer, age 89, of E. River St., Ilion, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was born on November 19, 1930, in Canajoharie, the daughter of Kenneth L. Moore, Sr. and Myrtle (Perkins) Moore and graduated from Van Hornesville Central School. Maggie was married to John G. Schorer, on March 13, 1976, in Ilion. He died on October 26, 1993. She was a factory worker at Herkimer Co. Cheese Co., Ilion, for many years. Maggie enjoyed playing bingo with her special friends, doing puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Surviving family members include her sons, John Schorer, Jr., Peter, Paul and Timothy Schorer; her daughters, Laura and Julie; her special niece, Deborah Sedal and her husband, Paul and family; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, including Kyra Schorer, who was "the love of her life"; several other nieces, Joanne Scanlon and her husband, Mike and family, Linda Cotter and her husband, Dennis and family, Denise Moore and Donna Bradley; her sister-in-law, Betty Moore; several other nieces, nephews, cousins; and close friends, Debbie Fitch, Sharon Perry and Dee Richardson. She was predeceased by her husband; her brother, Kenneth L. Moore, Jr.; her son, Mark; and several step-brothers and step-sisters.
A Celebration of Maggie's Life and Prayer Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's larger location, at 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion (Town of Frankfort). Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m., just prior to the services.
If you plan to attend, please wear a mask upon entering the funeral home. Thank you.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Maggie, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
Maggie's service arrangements were prearranged and entrusted to her longtime friend and Family Funeral Director, Don Applegate.



Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
I remember Maggie when she. Came with Dee to the moose line dancing what a great person. Hugs dear one
Gloria wheelock
Friend
