Marian (Mazgulski) McEvoy 1931 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Marian (Mazgulski) McEvoy, of 32 Top Notch Drive and formerly of East Gansevoort St., Little Falls, entered into eternal rest on Monday morning, October 26, 2020, at Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by the love and comfort of her two daughters. She was 89.
Marian was born on April 23, 1931, in McAdoo, PA, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Mazgulski. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1949. She was a cheerleader for the undefeated Class of the 1949 football team and took great pride in coordinating class reunions for many years and enjoyed the long-lasting friendships of her classmates.
On October 27, 1951, Marian was joined in marriage with Robert "Bob" P. McEvoy, at St Mary's Church, with Reverend Edward Heenan, officiating. They shared 49 years of marriage until Bob's passing on November 2, 2000. During this time they raised six children and embarked on many different business ventures together including a trailer park, apartment house, a hardware store and a ski resort. Many remember Marian as the friendly face who always had time to talk and help you at Northgate Hardware in Shopper's Square, Little Falls. She loved conversing with everyone that came through the door.
Marian was an avid reader, gardener and lover of all creatures, particularly dogs, of which she had three cairn terriers in her later years, always spoiling them as much as she could. Her favorite place to vacation was the coast of Maine, taking many trips there with her family. She was also a communicant of Holy Family Parish, Little Falls and a member of the Holy Family Parish Rosary Society. Marian was also proud to serve as a member of the Little Falls School Board.
Marian is survived by her sons, Robert (Susan) McEvoy and Michael (Jo) McEvoy, all of Sandy, UT, Peter (Debbie) McEvoy, of Las Vegas, NV and Andrew (Theresa) McEvoy, of Little Falls, NY; her daughters, Patricia McEvoy (Jeffrey Lawyer) and Kathleen (James) Prestopnik, all of Little Falls, NY; her cherished grandchildren, Jocelyn and Pamela VanGorder (Rory Boepple), of Little Falls, Ryan, Sara and Zachary (Maya) McEvoy, of California, Matthew Prestopnik, of Little Falls and Connor and Sean McEvoy, of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Catherine Engle; and two nieces, Nancy Tongue and Megan (Roffer) Vasquez. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion, Brodie. She lived for her family and loved each and every one of them dearly, as they did her. She will be missed terribly.
The family would like to thank Marian's wonderful home caregivers, Dawn, Jackie and Nechia, the staff at Alpine during her short stay, the many wonderful friends and neighbors who always looked out for her and gave her great joy and the comfort provided to her by Father Daniel Lanza in her last hours.
Marian's funeral will commence on Friday, October 30th at 10:30 a.m. from the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 W. Monroe St., Little Falls and at 11:00 a.m. from the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main and John Streets, Little Falls, with the Reverend Leo Potvin celebrating a Mass of Christian Burial, assisted by Deacon James Bower. The funeral procession will proceed to St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where Marian will be laid to rest.
Friends and relatives may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, October 29th from 4-7 p.m. If you plan to attend the visitation or funeral service, a face mask is preferred. Thank you.
Memorial contributions in Marian's name can be made to the Holy Family Parish Church, 763 E. Main St., Little Falls, NY 13365 or the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will also be available at the Enea Family Funeral Home, Little Falls.
The family has coordinated all arrangements with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online tribute to her and her life has been established at www.eneafamily.com
.