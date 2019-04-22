|
Marie A. (Lussier) Ortlieb 1945 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE, NY - Marie A. (Lussier) Ortlieb, 73, of Dolgeville, New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, New York with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 1, 1945 in Little Falls, New York and was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (LaBanc) Lussier. She attended Dolgeville Central School.
On August 3, 1963, Marie was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" W. Ortlieb at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dolgeville, New York. The couple shared a blessed union of forty years. Mr. Ortlieb passed away on October 4, 2003.
Marie was first employed with General Electric in Utica, NY, for several years until their plant closed. She then went on to work at Daniel Green Shoe Company in Dolgeville, NY, for 26 years in 1999. After her employment in Dolgeville, Marie was last employed by LaSalle's in Little Falls, NY and retired in 2007.
She of the Catholic faith and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dolgeville, NY. Marie was also actively involved in the Dolgeville Fire Department, a fifteen plus year member of the Herkimer County Volunteer Fireman's Association Auxiliary and the Central New York Fireman's Association Auxiliary.
In her spare time, she enjoyed bingo, fishing, going out to dinner, camping in earlier years and enjoying time with her family. Marie was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her two beloved children, Michele M. Ortlieb, of Dolgeville, New York and Michael C. Ortlieb and his wife, Estella, of Cameron, NC; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Lussier) Spoor, of Dolgeville, NY; four special nieces, Lisa Carrigan and her husband, Boyd, of Wilmington, NC, Kimberly Trumble and her husband, Race, of Oppenheim, NY, Tiffani Anne and her fiance, Nate Trumble, of Oppenheim, NY and Janadene Stallman and her husband, David, of Salisbury, NY; two nephews, Jeffrey Lussier and Shawn Lussier, both of Las Vegas, NV; and a special friend, Heidi Mouyos, of Fairfield, NY.
Marie was predeceased by her brother, Leslie Lussier in 2007; a nephew, Allan Lussier; and her sister-in-law, Margaret "Jane" Short.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, New York (315-429-3144). A Memorial Service will also be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. (noon) immediately following calling hours also at the funeral home. Procession will follow to Dolgeville Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Chuck. All are invited to attend a reception following burial at the Dolgeville Fire Department.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider memorial contributions to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019