Mrs. Marie Asnoe 1925 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Marie Asnoe, 93, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Grand, with her family by her side.
She was born in Frankfort on September 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Frank and Lena DePellio Maphia. Marie attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort High School with the class of 1943. She later received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from St. Elizabeth's Hospital as a Registered Nurse with the class of 1946. She was married to Glenn Asnoe, Sr., on July 16, 1949, in St. Mary's Rectory, Frankfort. Mr. Asnoe passed away on August 3, 2001. Following her graduation from college, she was employed by Ilion Hospital and later became the Head of Maternity Ward and also served as an Instructor for the Nursing Department at Herkimer County BOCES. Marie was the school nurse at the Frankfort Schuyler Central School District, Frankfort, for 20 years, until her retirement in 1991. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and a member of the Young at Heart Senior Citizens and a former member of the NYS Nurses Association and the NYS Nurses Network.
Marie is survived by one daughter, Jacquelyn Asnoe, of Frankfort; one son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Anne Asnoe, of Frankfort; one grandson, Glenn Joseph Asnoe; one aunt, Ida DeLuke, of Ilion; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Sylvester Ruffalo.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 9:45 from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, and at 10:30 in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, 4-7, at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. Members of the Young at Heart Senior Citizens will meet Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 at the funeral home for services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Frankfort Fire Department Ambulance Corps. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Marie's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Grand's Second Floor for the wonderful care shown to her during her stay and passing.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Marie's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from July 28 to July 29, 2019