Marie Elaine (Scarano) Rodick 1949 - 2020
Little Falls Native
MOHAWK/LITTLE FALLS - Marie Elaine (Scarano) Rodick, age 70, of Mohawk, a native of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. At the time of her sudden passing, she was in the comfort of her loved ones.
Marie was born in Little Falls, on October 26, 1949, daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Giorgi) Scarano and she graduated from Little Falls High School, "Class of 1967". She was united in marriage with Peter Rodick on May 6, 1967, in Little Falls; a blessed union of 52 years. For many years, she was employed with General Electric (Lockheed Martin) and retired in 2010 from Eminess Technologies, NC as a Lab Tech.
Mrs. Rodick loved to cook, garden and was a talented blanket maker. Most importantly, she always considered her loved ones the center of her universe. She was a beautiful mom and will be remembered for giving the gift of life and being blessed with a wonderful life.
Survivors include her loving family members; her husband, Peter G. Rodick, of Mohawk; her son, Peter J. Rodick, of Mohawk; daughters, Stefania Caracane and husband, Kornell, of Mohawk and Carole Sousa (and Carole's daughter, Alexis Hudson), of Mohawk; cherished grandchildren, Lecia Knapp and husband, John, of Fort Plain, Sienna Caracane and Elizabeth Caracane; her adored great-grandchildren, Liam and Bay Knapp; her siblings, Fred and Gail Scarano, of Little Falls, Dominick and Shelley (Quinn) Scarano, of Little Falls, Carol and Ed Grundner, of Goshen, OH, Rock and Shelley Scarano, of Little Falls, Dr. Frank Scarano and wife, Janet Harvey, of New Bedford, MA and Anthony and Treika Scarano ,of Little Falls; and in-laws, Mary Allen, Utica, Susan Walker, of FL, Georgette White, of Little Falls, Michael and wife, Pam Rodick, of Schenectady, Daniel Rodick, of Ballston Spa, Donna Donahoe, of FL, Diane and husband, Paul Marotta, of Rotterdam, James and wife, Susan Rodick, of Utica. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father's second wife, Polly Scarano; by a son-in-law, Jeffrey Sousa; father and mother-in-law, George and Mary Rodick; and by in-laws, Jean Stack Parsons, John Rodick and Joseph Rodick.
Marie and her family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131. There are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Marie's funeral mass to be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, commencing at 11 a.m., from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Albany Street, Little Falls, with the Rev. Jack Whritenour, Rector, officiating assisted by The Rev. Dr. Steven A. Scarcia. Burial will be private.
In Marie's memory, please send memorial offerings to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Little Falls.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020