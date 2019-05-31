|
Marie P. Sanita 1927 - 2019
FRANKFORT – Marie P. Sanita, 91, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 at Valley Health Services in Herkimer.
Marie was born on November 2, 1927, to Joseph, Sr. and Angelina (Dunadee) Putch. She was a lifelong resident of Frankfort, graduating from high school in 1945.
Marie had a beautiful singing voice and loved to dance. In her early twenties, she met her lifelong dance partner that enjoyed her singing - her loving husband, Leonard Sanita, originally of Herkimer. They were married on August 27, 1949.
Marie and Leonard had five children, the last three coming into the world as a trio. Marie was the first known woman to give birth to triplets at Ilion Hospital (born on her birthday). She made fond memories spending summers at the family camp at the Great Sacandaga Reservoir. While Marie raised a family – she kept busy with jobs at Griffiss Air Force Base, RCA and as a sales representative for Avon and Sarah Coventry. She also enjoyed gardening and ceramics.
In her later years, a job as Regional Manager with House of Lloyd gave Marie and Leonard opportunities to travel around the world together – with stops including Rio De Janiero, Greece, Italy, Jerusalem, Hawaii and Alaska.
She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort.
Marie is survived by her children, Joseph Sanita, of Herkimer, Annamarie and Brian Malowski, of Herkimer, Leonard Sanita, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Ernest Sanita, of Utica and Isabella and Donald Perry, of Frankfort; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves one sister-in-law, Theresa Fusco, of Herkimer; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, on April 6, 2006; her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph, Jr. and Rose Putch; brother-in-law, Mark (Netty) Sanita; sister-in-law, Angie (Tony) Mazzone; sister-in-law, Mary (Rudy) Donato; brother-in-law Leonard Fusco; two nephews, Joseph Putch, III and Michael Putch; as well as her special cousin, Celia Dunadee, who she would talk on the phone with every night in their later years.
Marie's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service which will commence on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Procession will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Leonard.
Marie's family wishes to thank two very special people to Mom, Sam and Michelle, for their help and friendship. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Valley Health Services for the comfort and care they provided to her during her last days.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a .
Marie's final wishes were prearranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 31 to June 1, 2019