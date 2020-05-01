Marilyn (Toher) Dunckel 1946 - 2020
Loving Mother and Grandmother
HERKIMER - Marilyn (Toher) Dunckel, 73, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.
She was born on May 28, 1946 in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Juba) Toher. Marilyn was educated at the former St. Mary's Academy, a graduate of Little Falls High School and earned her Associate's Degree at Mohawk Valley Community College.
On December 31, 1977, she was united in marriage to Harvey W. Dunckel, Jr. The couple shared a blessed union of 39 years until the passing of Harvey on June 25, 2016.
For 23 years, Mrs. Dunckel was employed at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, working as an Infectious Disease Researcher. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Little Falls, NY.
Marilyn was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, she enjoyed the quality time she spent with her family and cherished the special bond she had with her two loving granddaughters. She was an avid reader and was fond of listening to all types of music. In her leisure, she found much relaxation tending to her flower gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Schrader and fiancé, Jerry Hollenbeck, of Herkimer; two granddaughters, Natalie and Gracie Schrader and their father, Robert Schrader, all of Herkimer; four brothers, Thomas Toher and wife, Sandra, of Honeoye Falls, NY, David Toher and wife, Elizabeth of NC, Edmund Toher, of Little Falls and William Toher and wife, Jill, of Little Falls; an aunt, Marilyn Juba, of Dolgeville; two brothers-in-law, Arthur and Martin Dunckel; and several special nieces and nephews; cousins; and God children. She shared a sisterly bond with two special cousins, Lorraine Toher, of MA and Eileen Hauser, of WI. Marilyn is also survived by her many close friends, Marcia, Karen, Phil, Linda, Ann and Bob, that were always there when she needed a ride or someone to visit with.
Due to the current health situation, a Graveside Service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, will be announced when family and friends can Celebrate her Life.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to nurses, doctors and staff of Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of Albany Medical Center and especially, Nurse Barb, for the care and compassion shown to Marilyn during her stay.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 1 to May 2, 2020.