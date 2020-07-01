Marion G. Flint 1932 - 2020
Long Time Resident of Town of Columbia
ILION/COLUMBIA - Marion G. Flint, age 88, of Elizabethtown Rd., Town of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Foltsbrook, Herkimer.
She was born on June 10, 1932, in Ilion, the daughter of Rev. Roy Flint and Mabel (Haggerty) Flint. Marion graduated from Potsdam High School and Moody Bible Institute. Marion was a homemaker and caregiver to both parents until their passing. Marion was best known as a devote Christian, studying God's word and supporting Christian organizations. She attended Christian Bible Church, Mohawk.
Marion enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting and knitting, selling her items and giving them as gifts. She also enjoyed gardening.
Surviving family members include several cousins; and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Rev. Roy Flint, in 1990; her mother, Mabel Flint, in 1966; and her cousin, Marx Cristman.
In keeping with Marion's wishes, there will be a Graveside Service, at a later date, at North Columbia Cemetery.
Marion's family would like to thank all those who helped her to be able to live independently in her home for so many years.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Marion or add to her online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com
Marion's service arrangements were prearranged and entrusted to her family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).