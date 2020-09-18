Marion J. Mills 1935 - 2020
BOONVILLE - Marion J. Mills, 85, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Colonial Park Rehab and Nursing Center, Rome.
She was born on May 25, 1935, in Honesdale, PA, a daughter of Everett and Lena Necle Warner. She graduated from Little Falls High School in the Class of 1953. She was employed for Charles Millar & Sons, Utica, from 1953-67. When she left Little Falls, she was employed at the Marcy Psychiatric Center and in 1990, retired from the business office of Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center after 23 years of service.
She married James T. Mills on December 11, 1981 in Chelmsford, MA. After their marriage, they purchased their home on Dunn Brook Road in the Town of Western.
Marion was very active in church activities, bowling leagues and pinochle clubs. She also enjoyed antiquing, gardening, camping with friends, fishing, hunting and feeding wildlife with her husband. Jim passed away July 11, 2003.
She was a member of the Northwestern United Methodist Church where she served as a trustee and also as treasurer since 1988, Westernville Senior Citizens and served as an election inspector for many years. She was also a member of the trustee committee of the Town of Western Library for 8 years.
She is survived by a special niece, Margaret Fera, Westford, MA and her two sons, Brett and Eric Borghetti and their families; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Marion is also survived by three stepsons, James H., Alan and Greg Mills and their families; and three stepdaughters, Karen King, Jacqueline Backer and Andrea Mills and their families; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and close friends from Boonville, Little Falls and North Western.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold, Glenn, Lewis, Wesley and William Warner; and one sister, Lillian Darling.
A funeral service will be held today, Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service. Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing while in the funeral home. Burial will be in Dolgeville Cemetery, Dolgeville, NY.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Rome, 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, NY 13440 or the Central NY Chapter of Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 401 N. Salina St., Leabury Center, Suite 304, Syracuse, NY 13203.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com
.