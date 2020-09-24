Marion L. Gardner 1938 - 2020

MOHAWK - Marion L. Gardner, age 81, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Tuesday afternoon, September 22, 2020, in Valley Health Services, Herkimer. She had the comfort and support of her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 29, 1938, in Herkimer, daughter of the late Frederick R. and Corabell (Bronner) Plever. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of VanHornesville High School where she was her Class Salutatorian. Upon graduation she went to work in the offices of Drs. Brice and Kingland. On November 15, 1958, she was united in marriage to James A. Gardner in the town of Warren. Together they owned and operated the J-Mar-D Dairy Farm, East Springfield. They sold their farm in 1996 after 35 years of farming. It was also the year they moved to Mohawk and have resided there since.

Mrs. Gardner had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Jordanville Federated Church. She was also a member of Otsego, Herkimer and Montgomery Dairy Herd Improvement and had served on their board of directors.

In her leisure time, she took great pride in her collection of bells and in the fall enjoyed canning. Marion was happiest when she was surrounded by her many friends and family. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her devoted husband of 61 years, James; one son, Dean Michael Gardner, of Mohawk; her daughter, Dawn Marie Gardner, of Herkimer; a sister, Lillian Armstrong, of Springfield Center; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd R. Plever, in 2010; and a sister, Lois Aney, in 2005.

Calling hours for Mrs. Gardner will take place on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. Her funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 regulations will be observed in the funeral home.



