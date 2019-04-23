Marion M. Huyck 1936 - 2019

Loving Mother and Grandmother

ILION - Marion M. Huyck, age 82, of E. Clark St., Ilion, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 (Easter Sunday), at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.

She was born on September 2, 1936, in Town of Litchfield, NY, the daughter of Edwin F. Holmes and Mildred (Hadley) Holmes and graduated from Ilion High School. Marion was married to LeRoy "Roy" M. Huyck, on September 22, 1956, at the Ilion Methodist Church. She was employed as a teller at the Oneida National Bank, Ilion, for many years. At one time, Marion was a member and Past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the AARP. She enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner, crosswords and puzzles. Marion especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Diana and her husband, Daniel Kucerak, of Ilion; her grandchildren, Crystal Massey and her husband, Steven, of VA and Joshua Huyck and his wife, Meghan, of Hagaman, NY; her great-grandchildren, Martin, Patrick and Daniel Massey, Charlotte and Leora Huyck and Jayden Huyck; her sisters, Lucy Stauring, of Arkport, Ruth Tuttle and her husband, Milton, of Utica and Dorothy, of Ohio; her brother, Charles Holmes and his wife, Patricia, of West Winfield; her sister-in-law, Barbara Gay, of Oneonta; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband on August 24, 2018; and her son, Martin "Marty" Huyck, in 1982.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location at 102 West St., Ilion. Marion's Funeral and Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following visitation at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion, next to her husband, LeRoy.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Marion or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to MOVAC, 15 State Rte 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407, Ilion Ambulance Fund, Central Fire Station, Ilion, NY 13357 or Morning Star United Methodist Church, 68 Morgan St., Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.

Marion's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to her family funeral firector and friend, Don Applegate.