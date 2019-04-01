Home

Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
Mark A. Steere

Mark A. Steere Obituary
Mark A. Steere 1960 - 2019
ILION - Mark A. Steere, 59, of Ilion, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after a brief illness.
Mark was born on March 5, 1960 in Herkimer; he was the son of the late Stanley and Anne (Ruparshek) Steere. He was a graduate of Mohawk Schools and worked as a installer for Kershaw-Zalewski Mfg. in Utica.
He is survived by his brother, Gordon.
In keeping with Mark's wishes there are no public services. Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
