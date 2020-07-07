Mark Anthony Patruska 1961 - 2020
ST. JOHNSVILLE/UTICA - Mark Anthony Patruska, 58, currently of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Oneida Center, Utica, NY.
He was born on March 22, 1961 in Little Falls, son of the late Anthony and Gladys (Polinsky) Patruska. He was last employed as a security guard in California.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a graveside service commencing at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the St. Johnsville Cemetery. COVID-19 procedures will be observed; kindly wear a face mask.
He leaves his loving sister, Barbara Patruska, of St. Johnsville. Also surviving are many cousins.
Mark and his family's care have been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
