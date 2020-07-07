1/1
Mark Anthony Patruska
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Anthony Patruska 1961 - 2020
ST. JOHNSVILLE/UTICA - Mark Anthony Patruska, 58, currently of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Oneida Center, Utica, NY.
He was born on March 22, 1961 in Little Falls, son of the late Anthony and Gladys (Polinsky) Patruska. He was last employed as a security guard in California.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a graveside service commencing at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the St. Johnsville Cemetery. COVID-19 procedures will be observed; kindly wear a face mask.
He leaves his loving sister, Barbara Patruska, of St. Johnsville. Also surviving are many cousins.
Mark and his family's care have been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
To offer a note of condolence to the family visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohawk Valley Funerals & Cremations
7507 State Route 5
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 508-5131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved