Marlene (Metott) Spacapan 1932 - 2020
MOHAWK - Mrs. Marlene (Metott) Spacapan, age 87, of Mohawk, NY, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Marlene was born on February 9, 1932, in Little Falls, a daughter of the late Samuel and Margarette (Callahan) Metott. On June 2, 1951, she was married to Frank R. Spacapan, in St. Mary's Parish House, Little Falls and together they shared in 63 loving years.
Marlene was educated in Mohawk schools and was employed as a Unit Secretary in Little Falls Hospital. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Little Falls.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Patricia Spacapan, of Colchester, VT; her daughter and son-in-law, Joann and Lawrence Fannin, of Danbury, CT; her son-in-law, Roger Jette and his wife, Debra; her grandchildren, Kathleen and Steven McDonald, Kelly Spacapan, Kimberly Spacapan, Nicholas and Kristen Fannin, Jacquelyn Fannin, Wendy Boutin and William Hoag; sister-in-law, Ethel Lois Spacapan, of Tucson, AZ; and five great-grandchildren, Bailie and Brennan McDonald and Lucas, Evelyn and Olivia Fannin.
Besides her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Frank; daughter, Debra Jette; and granddaughter, Tammy Jette.
A loving mother and homemaker, Marlene was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Some of Marlene's favorite outings were shopping at Walmart, Christmas Tree Shop and Boscov's. If she wanted to get your attention, she would yell out a big "WOOHO" which always worked. We will always remember her infectious laughter and boy did she love her sweets! Marlene made it a point to stock up on cinnamon buns before White Rose Bakery went on summer vacation.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to her niece and nephew, Linda and James Metott and many others who enabled Marlene to live independently in her beloved childhood home.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 588 Albany St., Little Falls, NY 13365, , 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Spacapan and Fannin families will receive friends and relatives on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 W. Monroe St., Little Falls, NY (315-823-2424).
Marlene's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 588 Albany Street, Little Falls, with Father Jack Whritenour, Rector, officiating and all are invited to attend. Spring interment will take place at Mountain View Memorial Gardens at a time convenient to the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea Family Funeral Homes.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
