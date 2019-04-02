Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Marta Fallon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marta Dirtadian Fallon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marta Dirtadian Fallon Obituary
Marta Dirtadian Fallon 1937 - 2019
UTICA, NY/FORT MILL, SC - Marta Dirtadian Fallon, 81, of Utica, NY and Fort Mill, SC, passed on to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019, with her children by her side.
Marta was born, March 21, 1937, in Utica, NY, to Dirtad and Maritza Mouradjian Dirtadian. A graduate of Utica Free Academy, Marta married Donald C. Fallon, on May 30, 1957. They celebrated 48 years of marriage, until Don's passing in 2006. Marta retired as Payroll Clerk at the Masonic Home and later worked at Dove Laser Eye Center. She was the original Director of the Valley Voices for Christ and directed several other local church choirs.
She is survived by her five children and loving extended family.
Calling hours: 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion, NY. Celebration of Life Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 S. Otsego St., Mohawk, NY
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now