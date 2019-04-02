|
|
Marta Dirtadian Fallon 1937 - 2019
UTICA, NY/FORT MILL, SC - Marta Dirtadian Fallon, 81, of Utica, NY and Fort Mill, SC, passed on to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019, with her children by her side.
Marta was born, March 21, 1937, in Utica, NY, to Dirtad and Maritza Mouradjian Dirtadian. A graduate of Utica Free Academy, Marta married Donald C. Fallon, on May 30, 1957. They celebrated 48 years of marriage, until Don's passing in 2006. Marta retired as Payroll Clerk at the Masonic Home and later worked at Dove Laser Eye Center. She was the original Director of the Valley Voices for Christ and directed several other local church choirs.
She is survived by her five children and loving extended family.
Calling hours: 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion, NY. Celebration of Life Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 S. Otsego St., Mohawk, NY
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019