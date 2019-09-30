|
Martin "Warner" Miller 1922 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Martin "Warner" Miller, age 97, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, September 27, 2019, in Albany Medical Center, Albany. He had the peace and comfort of his loving family by his side.
He was born on July 28, 1922, in the town of Warren, son of the late Jacob and Adina Worner Miller. Warner, as he was known to all his friends, was raised and educated in Warren and Richfield Springs High School. On September 4, 1949, he was united in marriage to the former Ida Marie Bisconti in St. Joseph's Church, Little Falls. They made their home at his farm in Warren until the mid 50's, moving to the town of Warren and later Herkimer. From 1963, he had his own well drilling business and in 1966, went to work for Stark Electric in East Herkimer. In 1972, they moved back to the town of Warren, where he owned and operated his own dairy farm, with his sons, for seventeen years. Warner also operated a sawmill at this farm, where he did custom sawing. Mrs. Miller preceded him in death, earlier this month, after celebrating a devoted union of seventy years. Warner had a strong belief in God and was member of the Herkimer Reformed Church, Herkimer. For a number of years, he was Town Server for the town of Warren. Those who knew him will never forget the kind, hard-working and friendly man who had a deep love for gardening. Any conversation with him was straight and to the point, yet you always felt his warmth and friendship whenever you were with him. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving him are two sons and their wives, Leslie and Marge Miller and James and Pamela Miller, all of Richfield Springs; one daughter, Ann and her husband, Paul Gonyea, of Franklin, MA; a brother, Paul (Bob) Miller and his wife, Evelyn, of Peru, NY; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, Ida, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jacob, John, William and Edward Miller; four sisters, Leslie Stone, Adina Gill, Myrtle VanSchaick and Elizabeth Chapman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Herkimer Reformed Church, corner of North Main and Church Streets, Herkimer. The Rev. Kyle Nesbitt, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow for Warner and Ida in Springfield Center Cemetery, town of Springfield.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Albany Medical Center Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 (gratitude to the SICU) or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the church service.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019