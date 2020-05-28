Martin W. Zippin
1953 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Martin W. Zippin, 66, passed peacefully at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. His beloved family was at his side.
He was born in Troy, NY, to Joseph and Shirley (Levine) Zippin. He was educated in Schenectady.
Martin always had a passion for golf, Jazz music, cooking and playing the drums.
He is survived by his family: his wife, Donna (Raiello); his children, Jessica and Christopher Thomas, Adam Zippin and Emily Zippin; his granddaughter, Penelope; his sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Andrew Benjamin; and his in-laws, John and David Raiello and Charlene and Monty Urakami.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 29, 2020 and interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.
Donations can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 20 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. www.parkinson.org.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care received from the Presbyterian Home and Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Arrangements are with The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY, with assistance by family friends Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
Online condolences may be left at www.eneafamily.com.



Published in Times Telegram from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
