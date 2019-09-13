|
Mary A. Reile 1938 - 2019
Long time Ilion Resident
ILION - Mary A. Reile, 80, of Ilion, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on September 29, 1938 in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late James D. and Catherine (Rothenberg) Flaherty. Mary was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, Class of 1956. She furthered her education, graduating from St. Elizabeth's School of Radiology.
On January 4, 1958, Mary was united in marriage to Donald J. Reile at St. John's Church in Utica, NY. The couple shared a blessed union of 60 years until the passing of Donald on October 11, 2018.
For 54 years, Mary was employed by several independent physicians in the Utica area as an X-ray technician.
Mary was a woman devoted to her family, she cherished the quality time she spent with each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As matriarch of the family, her loved ones always looked toward her for guidance. She also enjoyed her times with her family at their camp in Canada on Singleton Lake since 1966.
She is survived by her son, Donn Reile and Maureen, of Albany; a sister, Kathleen Parker and her daughter, Julie Orillio and husband, Dick; her loving grandchildren, Brian Reile and wife, Lisa, of Herkimer, James Reile and wife, Ashley, of North Carolina, Bradley Reile, of Manhattan, Rachel Brown and husband, Mike, of Jefferson and Mary Reile, of Ilion; her cherished great-grandchildren, Brian, Traevian, Payton, Kennedy, Zephanea and James; a daughter-in-law, Linda Pierce and husband, Scott; brother-in-law, Paul and wife, Patty; and brother-in-law, Ron and wife, Beverly; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Matt Reile, on July 20, 2011; and a brother; and sister.
In keeping with Mary's wishes funeral services and burial at Oak Hill Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
