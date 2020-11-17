Mary Ann George 1934 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mary Ann George, 86, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, loved, known and cherished by so many, entered into eternal rest, on Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
Mary Ann was born in Little Falls, on May 21, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Waluch) DePietro. After graduating from Little Falls High School, in 1952, Mary Ann attended Albany Business School and was joined in marriage with NYS Trooper, John G. George, on April 23,1955. The couple were blessed with three sons. John passed prematurely, on March 1, 1970.
Mary Ann was a communicant of Holy Family Parish, Little Falls and a member of the Holy Family Parish Rosary Society. She also worked there for many years as an administrative assistant.
She was a former auxiliary member of the DeCarlo–Staffo Post, member of the Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts and the Little Falls Hospital Guild. Mary Ann was involved in and supported many civic projects in and around Little Falls and was known and loved by many residents. She enjoyed the "birthday club" with her friends, playing Mahjong, gardening, visiting with family and friends, exploring antique shops and tracing the history of Little Falls (South side) Military veterans.
Mary Ann touched and impacted many, many lives.
She is survived by her longtime loving life companion, John Lorenzoni; her sons, Randy J. George (Siwi Saraswati), of Huntington Beach, California, John R. George (Amy), of Norristown, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey A. George (Laura), of Little Falls; grandchildren, Devin (Tamara) George, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Alyssa (Michael) Russo, of Morristown, New Jersey, Nathan (Kelcey) George, of Grey, Maine and Hannah, Cameron and Liam George, of Norristown, Pennsylvania; and great-grandchildren include Elena and three more due in 2021. She also had extended family: Joe, John, Rosemary and Jane DePietro.
The family would like to thank all who supported Mary Ann during the past year, including family, friends, neighbors, caregivers, Dr. Sharma, Dr. Brehaut, St. Elizabeth's, Utica, Foltsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation, Herkimer and a special thank you to Carol Stewart, Dolgeville.
Mary Ann's viewing and funeral will be handled by the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 W. Monroe St., Little Falls. Friends and relatives may visit with Mary Ann and the family at the funeral home, on Friday, November 20th, from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will commence on Saturday, Nov. 21st, at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home and at 11:00 a.m. from the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main and John Streets, Little Falls, with Father Brian Slezak, celebrating a Mass of Christian Burial. The funeral procession will proceed to St. Mary's Cemetery. If you plan to attend the visitation or funeral service, a face mask is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Ann's name can be made to the Little Falls Historical Society, 319 S. Ann St., Little Falls, NY 13365, the Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts, 401 Canal Pl., Ste 2, Little Falls, NY 13365 or the Holy Family Parish Rosarians, 763 E. Main St., Little Falls, NY 13365. Donation envelopes will also be available at the Enea Family Funeral Home, Little Falls.
The family has coordinated all arrangements with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea & Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online tribute to her and her life has been established at www.eneafamily.com
.