Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Switzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Switzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Switzer Obituary
Mary Ann Switzer 1952 - 2020
ILION - Mary Ann Switzer, 67, of Ilion, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital.
Mary was born on December 26, 1952 in Salisbury Center. She was the daughter of the late Gordon and Esther (Ives) Moore, Sr. She was a graduate of Poland Schools and was married to Dan Switzer in 1986. Mary worked for HARC, Herkimer, as a custodian at several local businesses.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Dan; her six children, Joel, Danny, II, Danny, III, June, Tonya and Heather.
Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Mary's Life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -