Mary Ann Switzer 1952 - 2020
ILION - Mary Ann Switzer, 67, of Ilion, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital.
Mary was born on December 26, 1952 in Salisbury Center. She was the daughter of the late Gordon and Esther (Ives) Moore, Sr. She was a graduate of Poland Schools and was married to Dan Switzer in 1986. Mary worked for HARC, Herkimer, as a custodian at several local businesses.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Dan; her six children, Joel, Danny, II, Danny, III, June, Tonya and Heather.
Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Mary's Life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020