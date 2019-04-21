|
|
Mary Anna McLaughlin 1934 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Mary Anna McLaughlin, 85, of State Route 169, Little Falls, NY, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital.
She was born on January 19, 1934, in Scranton, PA, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Hrinda) Millow. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Martland Medical Center, Newark, NJ, where she received her Nursing Degree.
On October 24, 1987, she was united in marriage to her husband of 28 years, Charles E. McLaughlin, Sr., in Little Falls. Mr. McLaughlin predeceased her on August 26, 2016.
Mrs. McLaughlin was employed for 28 years as a Registered Nurse Manager at Little Falls Hospital, retiring in 1996. Being a nurse was her passion in life and she took great care of all of her patients becoming like a "Mom" to many over her years of service.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond C. Eagles (Janet), Waterville, and Blane Eagles (Melissa), Stratford; her daughters, Rebecca Eagles (Charles Case), Burlington Flats, and Laura Mellon (Jay), Tega Cay, SC; her stepsons, Charles E. McLaughlin, Jr. (Ellen), Little Falls, and William J. McLaughlin, Gulfport, MS; her stepdaughter, Valdine Chamberlain (Al), Newport; her sisters, Anna Mae Lehman (Stanley), Clarks Summit, PA, and Jean Morgan (Kenneth), Scranton, PA; her grandchildren, Kelsea Eagles, Daniel Eagles, Charles (Chaz) McLaughlin, III (Betty), Zachary McLaughlin, Amanda Tabor (Nate), Jeremy Chamberlain (Harley), Crystal Gerhardt (Alan), Tiffany Hoke (Allan) and Katherine McLaughlin; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Millow, and by her sister, Sister Helen Millow, OSBM.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann St., Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Mrs. McLaughlin be considered to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances
www.chapmanmoser.com
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019