Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Silvernail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne Silvernail

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Anne Silvernail Obituary
Mary Anne Silvernail
MANLIUS - Mary Anne Silvernail, 54, of Manlius, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her family at Upstate University Hospital.
A native of Dolgeville, Mary Anne was the Valedictorian of her high school class, received her Bachelor's Degree from Colgate University, and her Master's from New York University; she was a national board certified teacher. At the time of her passing, she was the Instructional Supervisor of the Social Studies Department at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. She served as the Student Council Advisor for several of the seventeen years she taught at F-M. She also previously taught for ten years at Baldwinsville High School. Mary Anne has always had an interest in the theater and school productions. She directed college shows while at Colgate and was involved in local theater for several years.
Mary Anne also loved spending her summers at the family camp on Canada Lake and loved to swim. She was a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
Mary Anne is survived by her husband of nineteen years, Edwin E. Woods; daughters, Alice Silvernail Woods and Lillian Silvernail Woods, all of Manlius; a brother, Robert (Lauren) Silvernail, of Newport Beach, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Her parents, Robert and Alice Silvernail, predeceased her.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Ann's Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home, 3111 James Street, Syracuse.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Good Days & Special Times, 356 N. Midler Avenue, Syracuse 13206.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.shepardsonfh.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.