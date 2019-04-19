|
Mary Anne Silvernail
MANLIUS - Mary Anne Silvernail, 54, of Manlius, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her family at Upstate University Hospital.
A native of Dolgeville, Mary Anne was the Valedictorian of her high school class, received her Bachelor's Degree from Colgate University, and her Master's from New York University; she was a national board certified teacher. At the time of her passing, she was the Instructional Supervisor of the Social Studies Department at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. She served as the Student Council Advisor for several of the seventeen years she taught at F-M. She also previously taught for ten years at Baldwinsville High School. Mary Anne has always had an interest in the theater and school productions. She directed college shows while at Colgate and was involved in local theater for several years.
Mary Anne also loved spending her summers at the family camp on Canada Lake and loved to swim. She was a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
Mary Anne is survived by her husband of nineteen years, Edwin E. Woods; daughters, Alice Silvernail Woods and Lillian Silvernail Woods, all of Manlius; a brother, Robert (Lauren) Silvernail, of Newport Beach, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Her parents, Robert and Alice Silvernail, predeceased her.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Ann's Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home, 3111 James Street, Syracuse.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Good Days & Special Times, 356 N. Midler Avenue, Syracuse 13206.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019