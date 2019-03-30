Mary Cushman 1927 - 2019

MOHAWK - Mrs. Mary Louise Cushman, 91, of Mohawk, passed away and entered into heaven following an accident at her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She was born in Ilion on May 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Dominick and Mamie Castellano Loiacano. She attended West Winfield Schools and graduated from Mt. Markham High School. She was married to Frank Cushman on January 11, 1947, in St. Mary's Church. Frank passed away on March 5, 2010. Mary was employed by Union Fork & Hoe Co., Frankfort, and later for General Electric, Utica, for many years, until her retirement in 1962. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Mohawk and a member of the St. Francis Auxiliary and the Mohawk American Legion Post 25 Auxiliary.

Mary is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Rosemarie and James Light, of Fayetteville, NY; one son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Janice Cushman, of Adams, NY; one sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and Joe Tocco, of West Winfield; her companion, Sid Vivacqua, Sr., of Frankfort; her beloved grandchildren, Alecia Light, Derek Light, Marisa and her husband, Josh Verni, Kyle Cushman and Kimberly Cushman; her great-grandchildren, Julianna, Hannah and Noah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Samuel, Thomas and Andrew, and her sisters, Josephine Farouche, Rose Cushman, Virginia Papa and Mamie Bello.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 9:15 from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, and at 10:00 in Blessed Sacrament Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by V. Rev. Mark Cunningham and assisted by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, 4-8, at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. Members of the St. Francis Aux. will meet Monday evening at 6:30 at the funeral home for services.

Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019