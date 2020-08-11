Mary E. Crossett 1949 - 2020
HERSHEY - Mary E. Crossett, 71, of Derry Twp., PA and formerly of Ilion, NY, passed away on August 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 6, 1949 in Binghamton, NY, daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Minon) Crossett.
After high school, Mary attended and graduated from S.U.N.Y Morrisville, NY and Upper Division College, Utica, NY. She was employed in the field of production and quality assurance management for several large pharmaceutical companies.
After retiring, Mary relocated to the Hershey area to be near family and while here, she enjoyed volunteering at the Mohler Sr. Center and attending Church of the Holy Spirit, Palmyra.
Mary is survived by sisters, Anne Shadis and Carol Hanna; a brother, Richard (Linda) Crossett; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 AM in the Church of the Holy Spirit, 300 West Pine Street, Palmyra. Private interment will be in the Cedarville Cemetery in NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Mohler Sr. Center Hershey, 25 Hope Dr., Hershey, PA 17033 or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey is handling the cremation arrangements.
