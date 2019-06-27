|
|
Mary E. Kravec 1937 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Mary Elizabeth Kravec, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, in Faxton-St. Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford.
She was born on May 26, 1937, in Syracuse, daughter of the late Lucille Moore.
A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Herkimer High School and furthered her education graduating from Herkimer County Community College, where she received an Associate's Degree in Business Administration. On February 14, 1986, she was united in marriage to John Kravec, Jr. at the family home in Schuyler. For thirty years, Mrs. Kravec worked for the Remington Arms Company, in Ilion, retiring in 2002.
Mary had a strong belief in God and was of the Methodist faith. She was a long time member of the American Legion Post #229 Ladies Auxiliary in Utica. In her leisure time, she enjoyed her trips to the Turning Stone Casino and trying her luck with scratch off tickets. She was a big fan of NASCAR, even got to meet her favorite driver, Rick Mast. Mary will forever be remembered as a kind, caring and helpful lady with an unforgettable smile. She was happiest when surrounded by her friends and family, especially her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving, are her beloved husband of 33 years, John; a son, John Popka and his wife, Susan, of Sorrento, ME; two daughters, Terry Carlesimo and her husband, Joseph, of Frankfort and Taffey Popka, of Syracuse; a stepdaughter, Vanessa Lee and her husband, Billy, of Loganville, GA; a son-in-law, Shawn Kravec, of Poland; a brother and sister-law, Peter and Madeline Kravec; seven grandchildren, Joseph Carlesimo and his wife, Colleen, of New Hartford, Anita Weimer and her husband, Mark, of Victor, Jacob Popka and his fiancé, Sasha, of Syracuse, Josh Popka, of North Carolina, Shawna Kravec, of San Diego, CA, Blaze Kravec, of Syracuse and Melissa Lamb, of FL; many great-grandchildren; and one cousin, Cheryl Moore. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Toni Kravec.
Calling hours for Mrs. Kravec will take place on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Joelle Faulks, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church Herkimer/Little Falls, officiating. Interment will follow immediately after at Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Steven-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from June 27 to June 28, 2019