Mary Elizabeth Doyle 1926 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mary Elizabeth Doyle, 93, died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Mary was born in Little Falls, on October 1, 1926, the second child of John and Annie (Geraghty) Doyle. A true Irish lass with red hair and blue eyes, Mary grew up on Hancock Street. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1945 and the Utica School of Commerce with degrees in office technology and medical transcription. Mary was employed at Little Falls Hospital, as a medical transcriptionist, for many years, retiring at age 70.
Mary was predeceased by her siblings, John, Fred and Claire Smith; her brother-in-law, Gordon; Celine Tomaso and her brother-in-law, Charles; and her nephew, Alan Cecconi. Mary was known and loved as Aunt Mame by her nieces and nephews and their children. She holds a special place in all their hearts.
A Graveside Service will be held this week at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where she will be buried next to her brother, Fred and sister, Celine.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers for their special attention that allowed Aunt Mame to live out her days in her own home.
Funeral services are under the direction of Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia of The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, in Little Falls, NY. (315) 823-2424.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Little Falls Hospital Foundation.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2020.