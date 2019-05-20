Home

Mary Ellen (Rugerrio) Marwood

Mary Ellen (Rugerrio) Marwood Obituary
Mary Ellen (Rugerrio) Marwood 1934 - 2019
FLOWER MOUND, TX - Mrs. Mary Ellen (Rugerrio) Marwood, 84, formerly of Dolgeville and currently of Flower Mound, Texas, died there on January 9th, 2019 after an extended illness.
She was born in Little Falls, on September 8, 1934, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Capocefalo) Rugerrio and was a graduate of Dolgeville High School, Class of 1952.
While residing in Dolgeville, she was a secretary for Attorney Charles Sullivan Law Office on Main Street in Dolgeville and a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church.
Having traveled throughout the world, she settled in Texas and became an Administrative Assistant in the Education Department of Angelo State University.
Mrs. Marwood is survived by a son and his wife, Robert "Bob" and Vicki Marwood, of Flower Mound, Texas; a daughter, Jennifer Marwood, of San Angelo, Texas; two grandsons, Dane and Brit Marwood; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Michael, George ("Bongo"), Joseph and Anthony; her sisters, Rose, Carmella and Angelina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, May 24th, 2019 at 10 AM, at St. Joseph's Church, Helmer Avenue, Dolgeville. Rev. Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon James Bower, will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the beginning and at the end of the Mass.
The family suggest memorials be made to Mosaic, 5191 South Bryant Blvd., San Angelo, Texas 76904-9561 in her memory.
A message of sympathy or a remembrance of Mrs. Marwood may be sent to the family at www.robertsfuneralcare.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian A. Roberts of the Roberts Funeral Home, 3 Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from May 20 to May 21, 2019
