|
|
Mary K. (Kaufman) Rathbun 1961 - 2020
Worked at Dolgeville Central School
LITTLE FALLS - Mary K. (Kaufman) Rathbun, age 58, of Fish and Game Road (town of Salisbury), entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, in the peace and comfort of her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. At the time of her passing she was in the loving comfort of her family.
Mary was born in Little Falls, February 21, 1961 and graduated from Dolgeville Central School, "Class of 1979". On May 14, 1989, Mary was united in marriage, in the town of Salisbury, with Bruce Rathbun in Little Falls; a loving and devoted union of 30 years. Mary worked at Daniel Greens and also Dolgeville Central School, where she served many years as the High School Library TA and then spent the remainder of her career as an Assistant in the Technology Department.
She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Bruce, at home; her children, Jason Costanza and wife, Jessica, of Stratford, Rachel Petkovsek and husband, Adam, of Salisbury, Tracey Jasewicz and fiance, Eric, of Oswego, Justin Rathbun and wife, Melissa, of Arizona and Kayla Meyer and husband, Carl, of SC; her father, James Kaufman, Sr. and wife, Ruby, of Clarksville, TN; mother, Frances Hartnett Kaufman, and her significant other, Milton "Joe" Kraeger, all of Little Falls; her siblings, James Kaufman, Jr. and wife, Joyce, of Little Falls, Deborah Kaufman and husband, Dave Warner, of Little Falls, and Pamela LaValla and husband, David, also of Little Falls; her adored grandchildren (see below); many nieces; and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Constance Shaut.
Mary loved fixing things, from redoing countless pieces of old furniture, to repairing the school's technology (with no formal training, just her self teaching) helping stray animals and even helping to fix any of life's problems you may have, she often knew you needed help before you did. She was always giving of herself and was the first to offer her hand and the last to leave. She always put others before herself, even throughout her sickness, up until the very end. She loved the outdoors, camping, skiing, snowshoeing, swimming and kayaking were a few things she loved. But her true love and passion for the outdoors was gardening; she spent countless hours on her hands and knees making every square inch of her gardens breathtakingly beautiful.
Greater than her love for nature was the love she had for her grandchildren, Jonathan, Ava, Jaxon Costanza, Lyla and Lane Petkovsek, Joshua and Christian Jasewicz, Tayler and Caden Rathbun and Austin and Addison Meyer. It was her goal to instill in them all of life's lessons she learned. She shared with them her love of nature by teaching them to fish, how to kayak, how to conquer their fears of water by teaching them how to swim and soon they'd be jumping right in, taking them camping (sometimes right in the yard) and she taught them how to weed, care for and even identify nearly all the flowers in her many gardens.
Please omit floral offerings. In lieu of flowers, Mary wished that those considering to donate to a fund that will be established to allow Dolgeville Central School students the opportunity to experience nature on a yearly Raquette Lake canoe trip. Donations may be sent to her husband, Bruce.
Mary and her family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (town of Manheim), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
Please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to add to Mary's online memorial.
In keeping with her wishes there are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 commencing at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, Little Falls, with the Rev. Terence Healy, officiating, assisted by Deacon James Bower and the Holy Family Parish Resurrection Committee.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020