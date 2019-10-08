|
Mrs. Mary L. (Locash) Simonelli 1921 - 2019
Lifelong Frankfort Resident
FRANKFORT, NY - Mrs. Mary L. (Locash) Simonelli, age 98, of Edgebrook Estates, a lifelong Frankfort resident, went home to be with the Lord, early Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
Mary was born on May 2, 1921, in Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia (Soriano) Locash. She was united in marriage with Carl Simonelli, who preceded her in death in 2003. At one time, she was employed, as a cashier, with the former Boston Store. She spent her life taking care of and devoting her love and warmth to her loved ones. In her leisure time, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, crocheting, knitting and enjoyed baking and loved music and singing her favorite tunes.
Mrs. Simonelli was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl; and her adored sons, Carl Simonelli and David Simonelli. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Tammy (John) Kenneally, of Westmoreland, Shelly Forrester and husband, Bryan, of Westmoreland, David Simonelli, of CA and Brian Simonelli and wife, Carolyn, of Rochester; her adored great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Bryanna, Mekenzie, Barbara, Justice, Sadie and Gabriel; godson, David Stewart; a dear and special friend, Beverly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Kassandra and Paul Lebert for their kindness and devotion to help care for Mary and would also like to thank the Birch Unit of the Presbyterian Home. Mary loved you all.
Mary and her family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (town of Manheim), between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, with the Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor, officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, prior to the service, from 9:15 until 10:15 a.m. at the church. Procession will follow to Calvary Cemetery, Utica, where Mary will be laid to rest.
Please share a memory or light a candle by going to www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.
Kindly consider and send memorial offerings in her name to Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes are also available at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019