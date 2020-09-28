Mary M. Ervin 1931 - 2020

EAST HERKIMER - Mary M. Ervin, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020, in her home. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.

Mary was born on November 11, 1931, in Herkimer, daughter of the late Walter H. and Margaret Chrisman Richard. A lifelong East Herkimer resident, she graduated from Herkimer High School and went on to beauty school where she acquired her skills as a hairdresser. For fifty years, she owned and operated the Mary Ervin Beauty Shop, East Herkimer. She retired in 2001.

On February 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to James Thomas Ervin in East Herkimer. They shared a devoted union of 43 years until his passing on January 13, 1995. Mary had a strong faith in God and was member of The Herkimer Reformed Church.

In her leisure time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, Jumble, jigsaw puzzles with her grandchildren, crocheting and knitting. To those who knew her, she was a caring, loving and hopeful lady. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her many friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are a son, Daniel Ervin, of Herkimer; one daughter, Dawn Tarbox, of Gaithersburg, MD; her daughter-in-law, Coleen Ervin, of Herkimer; a brother, Walter Richard, of East Herkimer; two grandchildren, Michele and Matthew; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Richard, in 1997 and Albert E. Richard, in 2018.

Funeral service for the immediate family will be private. Friends and relatives who wish may attend her committal service at Oak Hill Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.

Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.



