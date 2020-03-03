|
Mary (Koziol) Norwich 1919 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS – Mrs. Mary (Koziol) Norwich, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020, after 101 beautiful and blessed years.
Born on January 25, 1919, Mary was the daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine (Shya) Koziol. She grew up in the Little Falls area and attended the Town of Danube elementary school, one of many one room schoolhouses located throughout our community at that time.
On June 30, 1943, Mary was united in holy matrimony to the late Peter Norwich at Sacred Heart Church in Little Falls; together they shared 33 years in a devoted union, until Peter's passing in 1976.
At one time, Mary worked as a seamstress at the P&K Dress Shop in Little Falls. She was a lifetime member of both the AARP and the Rock City Senior Citizens.
Mary lived a life of faith in God and this played a huge role in who she was as a woman; praying daily and attending mass at Holy Family Parish Church where she was a longtime parishioner.
Mary's entire existence revolved around the enormous amount of love that she had for her family. She shared a home with her son, Joe, for most of his life and the bond that she created with her grandchildren was above and beyond that of most grandparents. She played a huge role in the upbringing of Peter and Michelle, often getting them off the bus, preparing their dinner and spending quality time with them. She never missed a sporting event, a special moment or an achievement of theirs.
Her Polish heritage was something that she was very proud of and nothing gave her greater joy than preparing a Polish feast for her family and gathering them around a table. Whether it was a holiday, special occasion or just another weekend, Mary could be found singing and dancing her way through the house. She was a joyous woman who always reminded us that life was a gift and she lived every day to the fullest. Even as she advanced into her late nineties and began to lose some of her independence, Mary always maintained a positive attitude and her zest for life was contagious.
Although she is gone in body, she will never be away from us in spirit. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.
Mary is survived by her only son, Joseph Norwich, of Little Falls; her grandchildren, Michelle and Cody Connor, of Dolgeville and Peter and Laura Norwich, of Greenwich, NY; her great-grandchildren, Jamie, Casey, Autumn and Mason, who lit up her life; her sister-in-law, Millie Koziol, of Little Falls; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her special friends, Joan Dice and Jean Ronan who made it possible for Mary to attend weekly mass; and Debbie Connor who was her constant caretaker during these last years.
Besides her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Martin, Casmer, Peter, John and Stanley; and her sister, Walty Ziemba.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY (315) 823-2424. Mary's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., at the funeral home and at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Parish, Little Falls, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Brian Slezak, Pastor, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery, where Mary's earthly remains will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Mary's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020