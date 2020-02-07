|
|
Mary V. Chirico 1932 - 2020
GLENVILLE, NY - Mary V. Chirico, 88, left this life peacefully on February 3, 2020 after a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Herkimer, on January 6, 1932, Mary was the daughter of the late Anthony and Francesca (Cimino) Chirico. She was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Class of 1949. A lifelong learner, she continued her education with college courses. Mary was employed in the sales division of the Library Bureau in Herkimer, until her retirement. Collecting antiques and restoring vintage furniture were a few of her many favorite pastimes and she enjoyed meeting her fellow Junior Misses Club members for luncheons. Mary's pride and joy was her camp on Canadarago Lake, which was the location of many happy get-togethers over the years with friends and family.
Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Chirico; and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Francis Chirico; brother, Vincent and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Chirico; brother, Anthony Chirico; and her sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Richard Golden.
Mary's funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glenville on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. Spring interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer. Prior to Mary's funeral, family and friends are invited to gather at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY, from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's name can be made to the Northeastern New York Chapter of the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. Mary's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Loving Home For Mom Or Dad for their compassionate care during her stay.
Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020