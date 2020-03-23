Times Telegram Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enea Family Funeral Home
24 West Monroe Street
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 823-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bernos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Z. Bernos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Z. Bernos Obituary
Mary Z. Bernos 1947 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mary Z. Bernos, age 72, passed away on March 19, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Remigio (Rey), of Little Falls; loving mother of Rosanna (significant other, Gary), of Greenfield Center, NY, Andy (wife, Catherine), of Waterford, Ireland, Pete, of Little Falls and Joe (wife, Jessica), of Little Falls; grandmother to Patrick, Lochlan, Donovan, Elyssa and Madelynn; sister to Bob (wife, Vicki and daughter, Shelbie), of Memphis, TN; and her best friend, Liz Gallup, of Millington, TN.
Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter to the late George and Veronica (Zelwinder) Hunt, Jr. She received her Master's Degree in reading and was last employed with the Utica City School District as a remedial reading teacher. She also taught at St. Mary's Academy, Little Falls. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Rosary Society.
Donations in her memory may be considered to Holy Family Parish, 763 E. Main St., Little Falls, NY 13365 or to a .
Small private family services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.
Arrangements are with the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY 13365, Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Enea Family Funeral Home
Download Now