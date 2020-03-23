|
Mary Z. Bernos 1947 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mary Z. Bernos, age 72, passed away on March 19, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Remigio (Rey), of Little Falls; loving mother of Rosanna (significant other, Gary), of Greenfield Center, NY, Andy (wife, Catherine), of Waterford, Ireland, Pete, of Little Falls and Joe (wife, Jessica), of Little Falls; grandmother to Patrick, Lochlan, Donovan, Elyssa and Madelynn; sister to Bob (wife, Vicki and daughter, Shelbie), of Memphis, TN; and her best friend, Liz Gallup, of Millington, TN.
Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter to the late George and Veronica (Zelwinder) Hunt, Jr. She received her Master's Degree in reading and was last employed with the Utica City School District as a remedial reading teacher. She also taught at St. Mary's Academy, Little Falls. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Rosary Society.
Donations in her memory may be considered to Holy Family Parish, 763 E. Main St., Little Falls, NY 13365 or to a .
Small private family services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer.
Arrangements are with the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY 13365, Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020