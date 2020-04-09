|
|
Maryann L. Barrett 1949 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Maryann Lawrence Barrett, 70, passed away peacefully in the afternoon hours of April 7, 2020. Her beloved family was blessed to be at her side in the comfort of their home in Little Falls, NY.
Maryann was born on April 15, 1949, in Little Falls, daughter of the late Frank J. Lawrence, Sr. and Catherine (O'Connor) Lawrence. She grew up in Little Falls and attended St. Mary's Academy. She met her husband and lifelong love, Charles Terry Barrett, in high school. They married August 8, 1970 at St. Mary's Church. After high school, Maryann went on to attend SUNY Potsdam and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in History. She taught 3rd grade at Barringer Road Elementary School, Ilion, for 34 years until her retirement, during which she helped countless children with her knowledge, kindness and selfless dedication. Following retirement, she volunteered at the Food Pantry and was active with the Holy Family Parish, especially as an active member of the decorating committee. Maryann was a strong support system for friends and family members for whom she spent many hours helping and caring for. In recent days, she could be found working alongside her son, Luke, at his restaurant, The Willows in Utica.
Maryann had a wonderful spirit and tended to brighten a room simply with her love for all of us. We could not have asked for a better wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor and friend. Mom carried her children through life, was a rock for many and is now being carried to a final resting place in the arms of the Lord.
Maryann is survived by her beloved family: husband, Terry, of 49 years; sons, Dr. Matthew Barrett, his wife, Dr. Renee Dixon and their daughter, Maryann, of North East, MD and Luke Barrett, of Little Falls; her brother, Frank J. Lawrence, Jr., his wife, Kirsten, of Delmar, NY; her nephew, Adam Lawrence, his wife, Katrina and their children, Keagen, Boden and Ellery Lawrence, of Delmar, NY; her niece, Katrina Chamberlain, her husband, Davis and their children, Ansen and Rowen Chamberlain, of Delmar, NY; and the beloved, faithful family dog, Gilbert. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Catherine; and her parents-in-law, Charles and Julia Barrett.
Thank you to all of Maryann's family and friends for all the love and support during her illness, as well as Dr. Madhavi Kambam, New York Oncology and Albany Medical Center and the doctors and nurses at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
A private family funeral will be held at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, town of Herkimer. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Holy Family Parish on a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the Holy Family Parish or to the Herkimer County Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial tribute has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020