Matthew A. Cotton 1982 - 2020
HERKIMER - Matthew A. Cotton, 37, of Shells Bush Road, passed away unexpectedly, on July 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident in Little Falls.
Matthew was born on July 29, 1982, in Ilion, to Gary Cotton and Deborah (Clarey) Thomas. He worked on the family dairy farm from an early age and graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 2002. He was employed as Service Manager at Springer's Inc., prior to establishing his own business, Cotton's Tractor Repair in Little Falls. He had a deep and genuine love for vehicles and machinery, a broad knowledge of farm equipment and was dedicated to his customers. On September 27, 2008, he was united in marriage with Erin C. Doxtader, at Holy Family Parish in Little Falls. Together, Matt and Erin raised two wonderful and loving sons, Matthew (13) and Tristan (8).
Matt took great pride and immense joy in his collection of tractors, snowmobiles and three wheelers. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, farming and spending time at the Cotton Camp at Liepzig, NY. He cherished his time spent at camp with his great-grandparents, Ma & Poppy, as a boy. He also loved participating in yearly trips with his father and friends to hunting camp, the annual bike ride, the yearly Doxtader family camping trip to Raquette Lake and the family reunions in Florida. He always looked forward to Thursday for "popcorn night" at Grandpa Cotton's. Matt adored his wife, Erin, who he lovingly referred to as "Princess". Their love was steadfast and they enjoyed dancing together and going on cruises. Matt was an incredibly devoted, kind and loving father and strove to raise his two sons to be respectful and hard-working, qualities that he himself possessed. His boys often accompanied him on wheeler rides and camping trips and loved to hang out at "the shop" with him and their beloved dog, Bear. He loved his mother, Deborah and step-father, Jim, dearly. He had a very special bond with his father, Gary (pa) - they shared so much together. He often greeted his family and friends with a jovial "Haaaappy birthday!!", no matter the day. He had an unbreakable bond with his sister, Anne Marie, who he talked to weekly without fail. He enjoyed picking on his little sisters, Nicole and Leann and loved them very much. He was very close with his brother, Justin, always calling him (Johnson) and had many cousins and more friends than we can count. He had a very special relationship with his cousins, Sherry, Dougie, Bobbie and Cody, but loved them all. He was known for his gregarious nature, easygoing charm, his love for his friends and family, his love of beer (especially Michelob Light) and his undying belief in Sasquatch. Matt was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and friends, who adored him and cherished him deeply. His memberships include, the Dolgeville Rod and Gun Club, Salisbury Ridgerunners Club and Little Falls Elks Lodge.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Erin; his sons, Matthew and Tristan Cotton, of Herkimer; his father, Gary (Molly) Cotton, of Little Falls; his mother, Deborah (James) Thomas, of Palmetto, FL; paternal grandfather, Ralph Cotton, of Little Falls; maternal grandmother, Jean (Don) Schoner, of Homer, GA; step-grandmother, Starr Ann Clarey, of Rome; six siblings, Anne Marie (Ben) Pollard, of Ball Ground, GA, Nicole Thomas, of Largo, FL, Leann Thomas, of Sarasota, FL, Brenda Mower, of Starkville, Justin Mower, of Lake Luzerne, and Trixie (Richard) Phillips, of Shelbyville, IN; his mother-in-law, Patricia Doxtader, of Herkimer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Joan Cotton and Bernard Clarey; and his father-in-law, Daniel Doxtader. Matt had many close friends, including Joe Krazewski, Zack Staring, Chris Storm, Brett Nasypany, Scott Stack, Drew Gorinshek, Travis Carney and the late Jason Sullivan and Tommy Stack.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, NY will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions. A graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Route 169, Little Falls on Sunday, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow the service at Matt and Erin's home on Shells Bush Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Erin Cotton, 984 Shells Bush Road, Herkimer, NY 13350, to establish a future fund for their sons. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
