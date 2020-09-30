Matthew Terence Nash 1990 - 2020GLENMONT - Matthew Terence Nash, beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, coach, teacher and friend was born in Albany, NY, on May 9, 1990. He died suddenly on September 27, 2020 of natural causes.He was a genuine, compassionate person who was able to connect with people on a deep level. Matt was described as a motivator, counselor, and source of strength for others. He lit up a room when he entered. During his brief time on earth he made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.In his teenage years, Matt was a talented baseball player and played for Bethlehem High School, the South Troy Dodgers and later the Albany Twilight League. He traveled across the country with his teammates, participating in high level competitions and winning numerous awards for pitching. He received a Division I baseball scholarship to Iona College.At the time of his death, Matthew was a Teaching Assistant at Coxsackie-Athens High School, a job he truly loved. Every day he looked forward to working with both students and staff. He was especially enthusiastic about coaching baseball and bowling and valued his roles as both coach and mentor.Matt was an excellent cook and was always preparing creative meals for his family, never using someone else's recipe. His passions included golfing at Normanside Country Club with his father, fishing with his friends and nurturing his beautiful flower garden.Matt is survived by his parents, Karen and Terry Nash, of Glenmont, NY; his sister, Tara and her partner, Ryan; and his niece and nephew, Siena and Nash Wastell, of Briarcliff Manor, NY. He is also survived by his grandmother, Catherine Haeussler, of Athens, who he adored; his uncle, Bruce Haeussler (Kim), of Earlton; his aunt, Maribeth Collins (Craig), of Johns Island, SC; his uncles, William Nash (Nancy), Syracuse, NY and Kevin Nash, Little Falls, NY; also cousins, Carly Haeussler (Gilbert), Peter Collins (Kayla), Michael Nash (Karen), Jeffrey Nash (Jen) and Timothy Nash (Kathy); many loving friends; and his faithful companion, Milo.He was predeceased by his special uncle, Chuck Haeussler.Recognizing that Matt was an old soul, we are certain that he will be a guide for us as we try to navigate our way through this unimaginable loss. His courageous, loving, reflective spirit will inspire us every day.Relatives and friends were invited to call on Thursday, October 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings were required and social distancing and occupancy limits were observed.Contributions may be made to the Matt Nash Scholarship Fund, with checks payable to Coxsackie-Athens Central School, 24 Sunset Boulevard, Coxsackie, NY 12051.